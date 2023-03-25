iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

USMV opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

