John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $30,651.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.