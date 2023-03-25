Diversified Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Price Performance
NSRGY stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $133.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.