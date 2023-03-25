Diversified Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $133.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

