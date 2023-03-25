Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,200 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MSA Safety by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $5,288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $146.33.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

