Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $204.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

