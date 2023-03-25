Vincent C. Klinges Sells 2,428 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,428 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $31,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading

