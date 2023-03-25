Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Sells $21,359.34 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Konat sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $21,359.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,089.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.28 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
