Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber Buys 461 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber bought 461 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$45.15 ($30.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,814.15 ($13,969.23).

Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber bought 509 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$49.00 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,941.00 ($16,738.93).

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

