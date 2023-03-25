Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $32,192.64 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PWSC opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

