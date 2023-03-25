Henrik Gerdes Sells 2,569 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $24,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,055 shares in the company, valued at $837,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
