Henrik Gerdes Sells 2,569 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $24,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,055 shares in the company, valued at $837,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

