Robert W. Hesslein Sells 4,410 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $34,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Voyager Therapeutics

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

