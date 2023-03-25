Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells $28,355.04 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 347.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

