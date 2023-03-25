Alexander C. Kinzler Purchases 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) CEO Alexander C. Kinzler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

