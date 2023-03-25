Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,400,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

