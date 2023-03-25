Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Genie Energy has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.25.
Genie Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 9.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.
