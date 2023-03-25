Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Genie Energy has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.25.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Genie Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 200.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

