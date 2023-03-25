Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.