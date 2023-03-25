Diversified Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

