Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE CLB opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $945.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 2.65.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

