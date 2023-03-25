Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

