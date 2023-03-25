ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on E. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 352.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,083,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.