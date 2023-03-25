Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Crown by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

