Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 1.5 %

BSAC opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 158.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,991 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

