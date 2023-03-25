Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.17.

Shares of CSL opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.18. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $206.75 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

