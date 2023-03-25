CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVU opened at $3.64 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

