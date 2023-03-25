Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $110.83 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

