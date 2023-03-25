Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $0.82 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,797,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Stories

