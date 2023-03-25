Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,140 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.61. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

