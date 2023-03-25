Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.96.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of COIN opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $206.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $128,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,487 and sold 383,234 shares valued at $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.