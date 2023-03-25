Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

