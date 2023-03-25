Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.