Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Down 4.3 %

Enservco stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.92% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

