Diversified Trust Co Sells 288 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Penumbra by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,650,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,002 shares of company stock worth $7,035,065 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PEN opened at $274.67 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $283.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.