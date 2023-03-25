Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Express alerts:

Express Trading Down 11.8 %

EXPR stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Express has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Express by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 286,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Express by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 1,077,980 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Express

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.