Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,054,000 after acquiring an additional 828,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

