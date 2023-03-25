Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

