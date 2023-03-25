Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.