Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.