Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 688,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

