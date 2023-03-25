Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,348 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

