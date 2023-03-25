Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

