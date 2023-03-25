Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

