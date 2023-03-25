Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,652,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 579,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 460,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 209,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 203,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 200,479 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

