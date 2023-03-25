Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $352,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.