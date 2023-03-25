Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.