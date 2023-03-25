Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,745 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,772 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,088 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,301,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 197.5% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

