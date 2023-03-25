Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

