Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $257,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 50.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

