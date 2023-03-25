Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.