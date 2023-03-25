Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 7,941 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,981,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

