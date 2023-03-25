Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

