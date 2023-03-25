Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 540 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.